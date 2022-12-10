Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

(Gray Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas.

It’s the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2022, passed Thursday, authorizes the Texas project plus 24 smaller ones. It also provides guidance to the Army Corps in critical areas like flood control, storm protection and navigation.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Cory Lilley
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
UMC Church Split
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

Latest News

Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine
Nacogdoches Crossovers
Nacogdoches Crossovers
SFA Tiny Homes
SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Longview Auto Tech Students
Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition