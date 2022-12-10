Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have already begun to cross into East Texas, and coverage for our rain tonight will be nearly 100% at times. Severe weather is not likely today, but a few storms may become strong enough to produce strong winds and some pocket change sized hail. Regardless of severe or not, heavy rainfall will certainly make driving conditions dangerous at times tonight, so please be safe while out driving on wet roads. The driving force for this weekend rain is a steady moving cold front, which will drop highs down into the 60s for most on Sunday afternoon before we start to warm right back up on Monday. Some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Monday evening and Monday night, but widespread showers and storms remain a concern for Tuesday, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under either a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms, or an Enhanced Risk for significant severe storms later in the day on Tuesday. A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas Tuesday, tapping into a very humid environment which will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely become strong to severe. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible during this severe weather event. Timing will be broad for now, but expect storms during afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday. Skies dry out by Wednesday and a much more December “feel” to the air will return for the second half of next week. Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates. More to come.

