Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana state trooper shot and killed a man from Spring, TX, who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on Interstate 10.

State police said the pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The trooper later found the vehicle wrecked on the interstate in Baton Rouge.

On Friday, the agency identified the motorist as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro, of Spring, Texas. He was allegedly hauling 182 pounds of drugs believed to be cocaine inside a suitcase in his vehicle.

Reza-Navarro tried to flee the crash scene and was confronted but it remains unclear what prompted the shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

