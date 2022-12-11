Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.(EPA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure.

It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn’t move into larger waterways.

Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s history.

The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone’s operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels.

The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Cory Lilley
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to...
Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine