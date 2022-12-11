Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.

Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

The incident remains under investigation.
