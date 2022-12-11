Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities say a man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago has been arrested in Texas.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea) was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.

Tucson police say the suspect in his 30s was wanted for the Oct. 8 alleged assault. They say a real estate agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

Police say the woman was able to escape and call 911, but she miscarried three days after the attack from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The incident remains under investigation.
