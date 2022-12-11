Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.
FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.(Caleb Jones | AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end.

“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”

Hon said the eruption is contained entirely within the volcano’s cinder cone. The USGS said a small amount of light remained visible at night through a vent in the cone, but the channels below that vent “appear drained of lava.”

The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, the agency said.

Hon said Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause,” with its lava lake stagnant and crusted over.

Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. The incandescent spectacle drew onlookers and set some nerves on edge among people who’ve lived through past eruptions.

Sunday’s update came a day after scientists lowered the alert level for the volcano from a warning to a watch and said the eruption could be in its final days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cory Lilley
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by...
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps