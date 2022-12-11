Sunday evening weather at your fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Yesterday’s cold front allowed for a slightly cooler but cloudy Sunday afternoon, as highs only reached into the lower to middle 60s for most. A warm front will track north through East Texas during the second half of Monday, bringing another surge of warmer temperatures as well as more humid air. Some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Monday evening and Monday night, but widespread showers and storms still remain a concern for Tuesday, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. The Storm Prediction Center has placed western and central portions of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms, and our eastern counties remain under an Enhanced Risk due to the threat of potential significant severe storms later in the day. A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas Tuesday, aiding in the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms by lunchtime, with storm coverage increasing throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible during this severe weather event. The cold front will dry our skies likely just after midnight Wednesday morning and a much more December “feel” to the air will return for the second half of next week with highs for Thursday dropping into the 50s, and potentially into the 40s for Friday and Saturday of next week. Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates. More to come.

