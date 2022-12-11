Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers and thunderstorms are clearing out of the area this morning, with some lingering activity in Deep East Texas expected to wrap up by the mid to late morning hours. Through the rest of our day, skies will remain cloudy/mostly cloudy, with a chance for light rain and areas of drizzle. The cold front behind the rain last night brought cooler temperatures for today, and highs today should be in the mid 60s, with temperatures cooler to the north and warmer south. This evening, skies remain cloudy, and temperatures drop into the mid 50s overnight. Looking ahead, Monday looks dry for the most part, but rain returns on Tuesday and a First Alert Weather Day is in place.

Our next cold front and storm system will arrive early Tuesday, bringing the possibility for severe weather. This is a system we’ve been watching and letting you know about since this time last week, and the severe weather possibility continues to be in the forecast. New this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5), with our eastern counties, generally along the Sabine River, in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather. All severe weather hazards are possible. Tornadoes embedded in the line of storms, strong wind, and quarter-sized hail. Please remain tuned to the forecast through the next couple of days as more detailed information becomes available. Right now, it looks like storms arrive early Tuesday morning, with the severe weather threat mainly for Tuesday afternoon and evening. We’ll continue to have updates on this on all our digital platforms as well as on-air. Have a blessed Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.