Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people

Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E...
Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.(ECSO)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a car crash.

According to OPD a silver 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.

Ramirez failed to control his speed causing him to hit a blue 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Linda I. Hernandez, 23, was also traveling westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.

Hernandez was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later died. The passenger of the 2007 Charger, John A. Escontrias, 20, died at the scene.

Ramirez was arrested for two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter- Second Degree Felony. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Latest News

The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches