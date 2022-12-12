Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022

Carlos Narvaez, 17,
Carlos Narvaez, 17,(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Polk was involved in an altercation with an unknown man who pulled out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene, according to police.

Officers responded immediately and were able to capture the suspect, later identified as Narvaez, a few blocks away.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast

Latest News

Scott Riggleman, 63, who spent time in a medical facility under emergency detention order after...
Waco man accused of killing estranged wife’s dogs, threatening to kill woman and co-workers
The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
Michael James Davis, 54, was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court Monday, but...
Ex-Waco man pleads guilty to sexually abusing relative; given permission to surrender after Christmas
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture