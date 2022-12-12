Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Polk was involved in an altercation with an unknown man who pulled out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene, according to police.

Officers responded immediately and were able to capture the suspect, later identified as Narvaez, a few blocks away.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

