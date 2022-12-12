Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Better East Texas: Twitter Storm

It is probably not the best situation when you have a news delivery system actually making the news but that is what seems to be happening with Twitter.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It is probably not the best situation when you have a news delivery system actually making the news but that is what seems to be happening with Twitter.

Now, Twitter is not as big as other platforms like Facebook with 44 million users in the US, but it is a force in digital world.

But as a business, it is yet to turn a profit. In 20-21, Twitter lost 221 million dollars. Then comes Elon Musk to the rescue to try to make Twitter profitable but also make it fairer to free speech and varying opinions. And that is what he is doing.

It has been a seismic event at Twitter with big reductions in staffing and also a refresh on many accounts that were banned by the former management. Some of these moves have driven some in the US crazy because of an increase in hate speech and other forbidden content. But Musk has pledged and has delivered on suspending accounts that spew hate speech and incite violence. It just seems like a very manual practice but perhaps these are the seeds of a successful strategy.

The test of time will be the ultimate measure as more users push the limits with misinformation and hate speech. Musk has also acknowledged that he expects blowback from both conservatives and liberals. In the end, you must think people can tolerate varying opinions that are based on fact. Perhaps Twitter will eventually be the town square that unites its users – and that would make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast
Chris Beard mugshot
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault

Latest News

Perhaps Twitter will eventually be the town square that unites its users – and that would make...
Better East Texas: Twitter Storm
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Trude Lamb signed her letter of intent to accept a cross crountry scholarship from SFA
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country
Pet owners warned of ongoing dog flu