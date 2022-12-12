Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting

(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night.

BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims.

A man and woman were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment. No word on their condition.

Police say that the victims report that unknown subjects shot into the house striking both of them before leaving the area.

The victims have since been taken to UMC Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www.P3tips.com/1277.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Elysian Fields area tornado video
Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities