Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the...
The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the Simmons Bank in Denison Monday morning.(The Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A normal work day at Simmons Bank, near the intersection of FM 691 and Highway 75, ended abruptly with police cars surrounding it.

Police said dispatch got a call about a bank robbery at 10:45 am .

“Again, the bank is closed right now, we just want people to know that, and again, most importantly, there were no injuries,” said Emily Agans, the public information officer for Denison.

Police shared surveillance photos of a man wearing all black.

The suspect looks strikingly similar to a photo Sherman police shared in March of a robbery at City Credit Union.

Denison police said he walked into Simmons Bank, brandishing a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

“They’re watching the videos, trying to determine all of that right now,” said Agans.

Surveillance showed the suspect driving off in a silver Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

Police have not made any arrests.

“We totally understand that people would be concerned about something like this,” said Agans. “Our police officers and investigators are working as fast as they can to get the answers that I know people are wanting right now, so just be patient with us while they do the best job that they can.”

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Mackay at 903-465-7802, extension 2321.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨 Monday morning just before 10:45 a.m., the Denison Police Department responded to an armed robbery at...

Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Monday, December 12, 2022

*Original story*

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.

Police responded to the robbery at 10:45 a.m. and have yet to confirm whether or not this was an armed robbery.

Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans said no injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday...
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday afternoon.(KXII Staff)

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast

Latest News

Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Trude Lamb signed her letter of intent to accept a cross crountry scholarship from SFA
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country
Pet owners warned of ongoing dog flu