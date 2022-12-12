Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A normal work day at Simmons Bank, near the intersection of FM 691 and Highway 75, ended abruptly with police cars surrounding it.

Police said dispatch got a call about a bank robbery at 10:45 am .

“Again, the bank is closed right now, we just want people to know that, and again, most importantly, there were no injuries,” said Emily Agans, the public information officer for Denison.

Police shared surveillance photos of a man wearing all black.

The suspect looks strikingly similar to a photo Sherman police shared in March of a robbery at City Credit Union.

Denison police said he walked into Simmons Bank, brandishing a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

“They’re watching the videos, trying to determine all of that right now,” said Agans.

Surveillance showed the suspect driving off in a silver Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

Police have not made any arrests.

“We totally understand that people would be concerned about something like this,” said Agans. “Our police officers and investigators are working as fast as they can to get the answers that I know people are wanting right now, so just be patient with us while they do the best job that they can.”

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Mackay at 903-465-7802, extension 2321.

