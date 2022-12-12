Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas

Police have recovered a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was allegedly involved in the crash.
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38(Mills County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run that claimed the life of Patrick Morin, 61.

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail.

Police have recovered the 2014 Toyota Tundra that was allegedly involved in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10 on US 183 near Goldthwaite, Texas, where the Morin was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.

According to authorities, an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck the victim causing the truck to sustain damage and failed to stop and render aid.

Morin was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

The crash investigation is active and open.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

