DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location.

According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.

The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor.

The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department , and United States Marshals Service.

The following people were arrested:

40-year-old Tyler Anthony Gardner from Amarillo

25-year-old Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr. from Plainview

27-year-old Hey Pla Soe from Dumas

41-year-old Timothy Keith Wolske from Amarillo

39-year-old Mickey Joe Tosh from Amarillo

All were charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Randall County Jail.

If convicted those arrested could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

