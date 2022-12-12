Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location.

According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.

The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor.

The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.

The following people were arrested:

  • 40-year-old Tyler Anthony Gardner from Amarillo
  • 25-year-old Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr. from Plainview
  • 27-year-old Hey Pla Soe from Dumas
  • 41-year-old Timothy Keith Wolske from Amarillo
  • 39-year-old Mickey Joe Tosh from Amarillo

All were charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Randall County Jail.

If convicted those arrested could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Latest News

The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches