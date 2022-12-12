Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A First Alert Weather Day intact for severe storm potential on Tuesday

Weather Where You Live
Gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday before a winter chill returns to the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy, damp, and balmy December day throughout the Piney Woods.

It will stay mild and humid overnight with lows in the lower 60′s.  We may also have some mist or light showers due to the moisture-laden environment we have in place.

Tuesday will be turning wet and stormy from just after lunchtime and lasting through much of the afternoon as a potent storm system brings us a likely chance to see strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

This has prompted the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day for our entire east Texas region, which means you need to stay vigilant and weather alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, especially if any tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your specific location.

Damaging winds of 60 mph will be our main overall threat.  However, due to the wind energy and wind shear setup over east Texas, any storms that do fire up along and ahead of the main line will have the potential to rotate and possibly produce a tornado.

These storms will enter Houston and Cherokee counties around the midday hours before moving east and impacting residents along the Highway 59 corridor between 2 and 5 p.m.  They will then impact residents in the Sabine National Forest between 5 and 8 p.m. before the severe weather threat winds down in the mid-evening hours.

Once the storms exit stage left, we will keep some clouds and a slight chance of rain lingering into Wednesday morning before skies clear out by Wednesday afternoon.

The big story once our severe weather window closes is the return to festively cold temperatures and the return to winter.

It will be cooler on Wednesday as drier air filters in on westerly winds and high sin the middle 60′s.  We will then see morning lows drop into the 30′s from Thursday through early next week as a parade of cold fronts push through, unloading more cold air as we head through the end of the week.

In addition to the cold mornings, afternoons will not be all that mild, either.  Look for highs to only be in the 50′s on Thursday and Friday before possibly not making it out of the 40′s over the weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

