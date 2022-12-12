Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston church bus accident injures 16, including 13 kids

(Storyblocks.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say 16 people, including 13 children, are injured after a small church bus overturned near a Houston-area apartment.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Simon Cheng says no one was seriously injured. Cheng says the bus owned by a Baptist church rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cheng says witnesses from an apartment complex told investigators the bus appeared to be speeding. The 16 people on board the bus - 13 children and three adults - were taken to hospitals.

Cheng says it’s believed that the injuries were not life-threatening.

