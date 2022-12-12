Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man arrested for sexual assault in Pontotoc County

A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed...
A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pontotoc County(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian says it started in Stratford, where local police tried to pull over a Nissan Sentra that was speeding.

Officers said the driver didn’t stop and sped away going over a hundred miles an hour.

A Pontotoc county deputy tried to use a roadblock on Highway 19, east of Pickett, but the car didn’t stop instead driving into oncoming traffic to avoid getting caught.

After the car made a U-turn, authorities were able to box the car in at County Road 1490, where two men were taken into custody.

Officers found ten thousand dollars in cash as well as some weed and an open bottle of alcohol.

Christian said the driver was wanted out of Texas for sexual assault, possessing drugs, and a probation violation.

The car was stolen out of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast
The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trinity County District Court cancels jury duty for Dec. 12
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to...
Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training