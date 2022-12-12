Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say

North 3rd Street will be closed until further notice
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)(KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School.

Police have not identified the man who died but did confirm the wounded woman is undergoing surgery.

Officers responded to the scene at about 8:45 a.m., Dec. 12, in the 3900 block of N. 3rd Street.

Investigators confirmed to KWTX the suspect pursued a woman driving on North 3rd Street and then fired rounds at the woman before shooting himself.

The suspect’s vehicle, an older model Chevrolet, crashed into a ravine and then through the fence at the nearby Security Mini Storage.

The suspect's vehicle, an older model Chevrolet, crashed into a ravine and into a storage business shortly after the shooting.
The suspect's vehicle, an older model Chevrolet, crashed into a ravine and into a storage business shortly after the shooting.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Paramedics transported the suspect and the victim to a nearby hospital, where the man later died.

North 3rd Street will be closed until further notice, police said. The elementary school was never under any threat, but was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Jefferson Elementary School premises was secured during the incident for the safety of the faculty and students. At no time was there any threat to the campus,” said Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

