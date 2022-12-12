Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s weather: Areas of dense fog this morning, clouds this afternoon

Morning fog, then cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 50s under cloudy skies. There are areas of dense fog this morning as well. The fog should be clearing out by the mid to late morning hours, leaving cloudy skies through the rest of our Monday. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 60s, with the warmest locations in the upper 60s. Tonight, clouds continue with a chance for light rain and scattered showers this evening. Overnight, our next storm system will be approaching East Texas, arriving tomorrow/Tuesday morning. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to the possibility of strong to severe storms, especially in the eastern half of East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the area under a Slight (2/5) or Enhanced (3/5) Risk for severe storms. All severe weather hazards will be possible, including tornadoes (especially east of US-69), strong wind, quarter-size hail, and isolated flooding. While storms are expected to arrive Tuesday morning, the likely window for severe weather will be for the afternoon and evening hours. Please remain weather alert through the day on Tuesday. The associated front with this system will clear the area by Wednesday morning, leaving behind sunny/mostly sunny skies through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler too, with highs in the 50s and 60s. By next weekend, lows will be back in the 30s and highs in the 40s. We are watching a system set to arrive over the weekend closely as there is precipitation in the forecast and temperatures will be near the freezing mark. There will be more to come on that in future forecasts this week. Have a great Monday.

