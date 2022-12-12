Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The pastor of a church in Wichita Falls was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

66-year-old Paul Coleman was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child - sexual contact. Police said he is the pastor of Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries.

Officers were reportedly sent to United Regional on Dec. 1, 2022 in reference to a victim who had been sexually assaulted by Coleman. A forensic interview at Pasty’s House was then done with the victim on Dec. 8, 2022.

The victim told detectives she had been sexually assaulted by Coleman during the time that she and her family were members of the church, according to court documents. The family reportedly started attending the church in September of 2020, but then stopped going on Dec. 1, 2022, when the victim made an outcry.

During the interview, the victim reportedly described at least three different sexual assault incidents involving Coleman. She also told investigators Coleman threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to court documents.

On Dec. 9 2022, the victim’s brother also completed a forensic interview, where he reportedly stated he witnessed Coleman sexually assaulting his sister. The brother then said Coleman told him not to tell anyone or else he would “do something” to him, according to court documents.

The victim’s father reportedly told investigators that the victim’s outcry to him matched what she said in the interview at Patsy’s House.

Coleman was arrested and remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $300,000.

