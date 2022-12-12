Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12.

Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West Lane to investigate the wreck shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 4.

They located the 39-year-old Wright suffering from serious injuries and started performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Wright eventually succumbed to her injuries, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:43 p.m.

Police said the suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup.

The driver, now identified by police as Lee, later showed up at the police department to speak with detectives. A warrant was issued for her arrest shortly after that meeting, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, investigators and U.S. Marshals located Lee and took her into custody.

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Elysian Fields area tornado video
Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities