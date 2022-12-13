Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement.

Commissioners said they’ll be looking at resumes and will appoint an interim sheriff “by the end” of January according to county judge Keith Wright.

Sanches retires on Dec. 31. After his retirement chief deputy Roy Owens will be the acting sheriff until someone is appointed by the commissioners.

County judge Keith Wright said they’re adding more requirements than the state does when a sheriff runs for election when appointing an interim sheriff including 10 years of experience, that they have an advanced certification or higher and management experience is preferred.

On the sheriffs retirement Wright said “I understand, we love our family we want to be together with our family. I don’t blame him one bit.”

