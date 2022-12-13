Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches

Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement.
By Brian Jordan and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement.

Commissioners said they’ll be looking at resumes and will appoint an interim sheriff “by the end” of January according to county judge Keith Wright.

Sanches retires on Dec. 31. After his retirement chief deputy Roy Owens will be the acting sheriff until someone is appointed by the commissioners.

County judge Keith Wright said they’re adding more requirements than the state does when a sheriff runs for election when appointing an interim sheriff including 10 years of experience, that they have an advanced certification or higher and management experience is preferred.

On the sheriffs retirement Wright said “I understand, we love our family we want to be together with our family. I don’t blame him one bit.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements