Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday.

Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.

When asked about how he felt knowing this last play could send him and his team to state, Dowden said it was like it was meant to be.

“I feel great. I feel like I was the one needed you know, like everybody should be. And I feel like we had to get the job done.”

The bulldogs will be taking on Wimberley in the state championship game this Friday at the AT&T Stadium, kickoff is scheduled at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.