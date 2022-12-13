Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose

Larandion Dowden
Larandion Dowden
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday.

Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.

When asked about how he felt knowing this last play could send him and his team to state, Dowden said it was like it was meant to be.

“I feel great. I feel like I was the one needed you know, like everybody should be. And I feel like we had to get the job done.”

The bulldogs will be taking on Wimberley in the state championship game this Friday at the AT&T Stadium, kickoff is scheduled at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard

Latest News

Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from his position after 11 seasons.
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation