Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage Defeats Glenn Rose After Dowden TD

Carthage football looking for a spot in the finals
Carthage football looking for a spot in the finals
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Well as many of you already know, the Carthage bulldogs in the state championship game after they came away with a win over Glen Rose this past Friday, but it was a scary one. They were able to get the win 42 to the 35 and the final seconds thanks to a great score from Larandion Dowden.

You’re in the huddle, you get the call and you know the balls going to you, your thoughts and feelings as you walk up to the line of scrimmage?

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel like I was the one needed you know, like everybody should be. And I feel like we had to get the job done”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard

Latest News

Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from his position after 11 seasons.
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation