Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard

Latest News

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday