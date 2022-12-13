Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer

Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday
Denison Police arrested Daniela Quinones after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday.

When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police.

Police said they located her, but she ran away again.

While she was being arrested, Quinones kicked several officers.

She was charged for:

  • Evading arrest
  • Public intoxication
  • Resisting arrest
  • Three counts of assaulting a Peace Officer

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Latest News

The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches