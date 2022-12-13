Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas Kitchen Care: Cleaning sticky, smelly Tupperware

East Texas Kitchen Care: Cleaning sticky, smelly Tupperware
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have any Tupperware that’s been around for awhile...and not just that brand, necessarily, but other nice (not disposable) brands, as well ... you may find that it gets a little discolored, sticky, or retains smells after a few years of use.

No need to throw it away, of course. Give it a good scrub to see if you can reclaim it, as I did some I bought recently at an estate sale.

I bought a jade green Tupperware colander with its original lid from the ‘70s which is exactly like the one my mom had. I absolutely love it, and it was only $3! The issue is that it came with some stickiness, some stains, and a bit of unidentified smell that I wanted to get rid of.

First, I tried Jeff’s trick of using baby wipes, which is how he cleans vintage toys. It worked ok, but it wasn’t quite enough to remove the accumulation of stickiness from the Tupperware.

Next, I soaked it in a sinkful of hot water and Dawn detergent overnight. The next morning, it felt noticeably better when I scrubbed and rinsed, but still there was some stickiness and a stain. So I broke out the baking soda.

I made a baking soda paste with a bit of water and added a couple of drops of Dawn to it. Then I took a green plastic scrub sponge, and used some good old elbow grease, as our grandparents called it, to vigorously scrub every square inch of the lid and the colander with that paste.

I didn’t rinse it off immediately. I left the lid and colander coated with the baking soda paste for awhile; maybe 15 minutes or so. I wanted to give the baking soda some time to absorb odors.

When I rinsed it after that, it was amazingly smooth, the stain was gone, and so was the smell. It worked really well! Every once in awhile I still run my fingers across the lid to feel how clean and smooth it is after this “magic” process.

I love that we don’t have to throw away our pieces that are still otherwise good; save your money and keep the containers out of the local dump, too. I hope this tip works just as well for you as it did for me. Let me know by heading to my Facebook page; click here to visit me there.

CLICK HERE to see last week’s East Texas Kitchen Care video about cleaning the bottom of your enameled Dutch oven.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Latest News

Reclaiming your sticky, smelly Tupperware
East Texas Kitchen Care: Reclaiming sticky, smelly Tupperware
A delicious dessert for the holidays and beyond
Black forest trifle by Mama Steph
Black Forest trifle by Mama Steph
Italian gnocchi and sausage soup with spinach and arugula by Mama Steph