Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.

“The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions in all areas of the state, Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials over the course of the week to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe. I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season.”

At Governor Abbott’s direction, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One — Urban Search and Rescue Packages consisting of 50 personnel and approximately 20 vehicles

The following state agencies have placed resources on standby to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas Task Force 2

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Information Resources

Activating emergency resources ahead of statewide severe weather expected to impact Texas tonight & tomorrow. @TDEM



Thank you to all of our emergency response personnel who are working to protect Texans this holiday season.



More: https://t.co/w9LKxiRlwW pic.twitter.com/A87MAxolTH — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 12, 2022

