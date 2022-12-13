Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock man charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody Sandahl, 26, was charged by a Lubbock grand jury with 11 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, December 13.

Sandahl was arrested on November 17 after a cybertip was received and given to a detective in the Lubbock Police Department in early October.

The specific findings from the investigation are not known as the police report has not been made available to the public.

Sandahl is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

A trial date for Sandhal has not been set at this time.

