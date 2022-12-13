Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house fire in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue earlier today.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in a case where a woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire. It happened on November 28, 2022, just before 2 p.m. in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave.

A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted Ynez Spencer, 27, on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) was called to a house fire at the address. At the same time, police were called to the same location for a “domestic disturbance.”

**GRAPHIC WARNING** Some of the content may be difficult for some readers.

An arrest warrant for Spencer revealed graphic details about the day.

The arrest warrant states Spencer and the female victim were in a physical dispute and Spencer is accused of striking the victim several times before stabbing or slicing her in the upper leg with an unknown-edged weapon. The victim told police Spencer poured some sort of flammable substance on her and the house before igniting it and leaving the house.

Spencer has been in jail since Nov. 28, 2022.

South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Latest News

The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches