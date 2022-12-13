Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Basketball Wins Over Paul Quinn

WEBXTRA: SFA's Head Men's basketball coach speaks on teams recent games
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks back at the Sawmill back at home in Nac last night and they came away with a great win over Paul Quinn getting a very decided win 103 to 40 ended up being the final score and head coach for the SFA Jack’s Kyle Keller, he basically said that it was all due to their defense.

I think it was was evident that for us at least our guys had spent a lot of time you know playing individual one on one defense and you try to improve that plus defending the three point line. You know, we’ve you know, we’ve not been very good in those areas. The three areas that we’ve really tried to improve upon is guarding your man one on one then defending the three point line and in taking care of the basketball. And I thought today was an example of the guys really doing a great job of that. You know, when you do those things properly then you’re going to have success. And I think, you know, I was really proud to watch them play today because they’re hard workers. They deserve victory as hard as they worked this past week.

And next up for the SFA Lumberjacks will be Louisiana Tech this Wednesday night at 6pm.

