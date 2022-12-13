NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31.
Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud.
Community Four VFD Chief Bo Johnson said damage has been reported on County Roads 312 and 336 near the Harrison County line. He said a couple houses have trees on them and one travel trailer is damaged but no injuries have been reported.
In Harrison County, off Old Town Road and County Road 451, trees were seen uprooted and damaged. A woman said her parents were at home when the storm struck about 3:40 p.m. She said there were some holes in the roof of the home and their shop was also hit.
The National Weather Service has announced it will send a survey team out to Northern Panola/southern Harrison county on Wednesday to survey the damage.
