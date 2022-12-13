Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday

Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31.

Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud.

Community Four VFD Chief Bo Johnson said damage has been reported on County Roads 312 and 336 near the Harrison County line. He said a couple houses have trees on them and one travel trailer is damaged but no injuries have been reported.

Harrison County damage
Harrison County damage((Source: KLTV))

In Harrison County, off Old Town Road and County Road 451, trees were seen uprooted and damaged. A woman said her parents were at home when the storm struck about 3:40 p.m. She said there were some holes in the roof of the home and their shop was also hit.

The National Weather Service has announced it will send a survey team out to Northern Panola/southern Harrison county on Wednesday to survey the damage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Elysian Fields area tornado video
Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area (VIDEO: Carly Pippen)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Source: Angelina and Neches River Authority Facebook page
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities