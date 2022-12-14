Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

