Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues.

These projects are coming to repair an old system and will bring more water to the area. The area currently gets around 25 gallons per minute for water capacity.

The first is a short-term plan that brings water from Diboll to Prairie Grove and increases the water capacity to 100 gallons per minute for the area. General Manager for Angelina and Neches River Authority says this is a $200,000 project.

“What we’re planning on doing is laying a water line on top of the ground or very shallow in public right-aways from where the current master meter is in Diboll over to our Sherwood Forest treatment plant,” Holcomb said.

They also approved to submit their second application to get a grant from the Texas Water and Development Board for a long-term solution to the water issues. Holcomb explains they have made the first funding cut.

“There’s a line where they have the initial amount of money, and they are going to fund every project down to that line,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says out of about 230 applications this project ranked 16th of being the most important.

“As a result, we have gotten the invitation to apply to submit the big, full application which is audits and contracts and all sorts of documentation associated with this,” Holcomb said.

Tuesday they approved to submit that application. From there the board will review those applications and will announce if the project will be funded. The $7.2 million project- if it is approved by the board, they will grant funds for 70% of the project, and ANRA will pay for the other 30%. Holcomb says that once the funds are secured, they will begin the prep work.

“You’re looking at the summer of 2024 before we are actually authorized to begin construction. Once construction begins, you’re talking about an 18-month window for construction, Holcomb said.”

The second application for The Texas Water Board grant is due December 19th.

