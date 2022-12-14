Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie Speaks Out on Being a Bulldog

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs Media Day was held yesterday where we had the opportunity to speak with the coach and many of the players, including Bulldogs special teams returner and wide receiver Noah Paddie.

“Noah, you came to Carthage to play for a winning football program. Is it everything that you imagined it would be?”

“Yes, sir,” He said. “It is. This program. You know, it’s very historic, a lot of wins in this program.

“How would you explain this team and your teammates and the brotherhood that you guys have gone through to get to this point?”

“I think brotherhood would be the best word to explain. We practice every day together, you really get to know your guys and you got to put your heart on the line for them every night, every Friday.”

We’ve asked this question earlier to some other players. What’s it like getting to play for the legendary coach Scott Surratt?

“Oh, it’s awesome,” He went on to say, “You know, not many people get to play for a dude like that, especially in high school. So it’s just a godsend.”

