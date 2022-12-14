Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie Speaks Out on Being a Bulldog

Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie Speaks Out on Being a Bulldog
Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie Speaks Out on Being a Bulldog
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs Media Day was held yesterday where we had the opportunity to speak with the coach and many of the players, including Bulldogs special teams returner and wide receiver Noah Paddie.

“Noah, you came to Carthage to play for a winning football program. Is it everything that you imagined it would be?”

“Yes, sir,” He said. “It is. This program. You know, it’s very historic, a lot of wins in this program.

“How would you explain this team and your teammates and the brotherhood that you guys have gone through to get to this point?”

“I think brotherhood would be the best word to explain. We practice every day together, you really get to know your guys and you got to put your heart on the line for them every night, every Friday.”

We’ve asked this question earlier to some other players. What’s it like getting to play for the legendary coach Scott Surratt?

“Oh, it’s awesome,” He went on to say, “You know, not many people get to play for a dude like that, especially in high school. So it’s just a godsend.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

Latest News

Carthage player Noah Paddie interview
Carthage player Noah Paddie describes the Bulldogs as a 'brotherhood'
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
Angelina College sports Director JJ Montgomery
KTRE Tuesday night sports
Larandion Dowden
Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose