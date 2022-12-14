Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE program hosts ‘Shops on the Hill’ event

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Chapel Hill ISD’s Career and Technology Education program will host their ‘Shops on the Hill’ event Wednesday night.

The event hosts students with a variety of different career paths and brings them together to showcase what they’ve learned so far and how their career of choice can impact their community.

“It gives them the opportunity to showcase for the community so that they know what we’re doing up here. It also gives us the opportunity to network and get our name further out into the community so that we can put our talents to use.” said Culinary Arts Dept. Chef Nicole White.

Students will provide handmade products and provide services for everyone to enjoy, like salon services from their cosmetology department, horseshoe art from their welding class, and more.

You can even expect a lineup of savory foods and desserts made by the students from the culinary department.

“They know their stuff. They work in a commercial kitchen which gives them the ability to already learn how to run the equipment so when they walk into a position, they’re ready to go.” said White.

Senior Jenny Ramirez chose culinary arts as her career because she wants to open up her own bakery one day.

“And it’s actually a really good pathway to follow because it not only shows you like what you want to be when you grow up but it also shows you life skills.” said Ramirez.

Designers from the floral design class will also be attending the event to sell their floral centerpieces and candy arrangements.

Macie Wagstaff, Plant Science Teacher said, “That’s what it’s all about is getting them those hands-on experience and getting them ready for work. And then some of these girls can even open their own flower shop one day if that’s what they wanted to do.”

All of the money raised during the event from sales and services will go back into the CTE program to further finance the students learning and training of their craft of choice.

‘Shops on the Hill’ will be held at Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE building on December 14 at 5 p.m.

