Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE program hosts ‘Shops on the Hill’ event

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Chapel Hill ISD’s Career and Technology Education program will host their ‘Shops on the Hill’ event Wednesday night.

The event hosts students with a variety of different career paths and brings them together to showcase what they’ve learned so far and how their career of choice can impact their community.

“It gives them the opportunity to showcase for the community so that they know what we’re doing up here. It also gives us the opportunity to network and get our name further out into the community so that we can put our talents to use.” said Culinary Arts Dept. Chef Nicole White.

Students will provide handmade products and provide services for everyone to enjoy, like salon services from their cosmetology department, horseshoe art from their welding class, and more.

You can even expect a lineup of savory foods and desserts made by the students from the culinary department.

“They know their stuff. They work in a commercial kitchen which gives them the ability to already learn how to run the equipment so when they walk into a position, they’re ready to go.” said White.

Senior Jenny Ramirez chose culinary arts as her career because she wants to open up her own bakery one day.

“And it’s actually a really good pathway to follow because it not only shows you like what you want to be when you grow up but it also shows you life skills.” said Ramirez.

Designers from the floral design class will also be attending the event to sell their floral centerpieces and candy arrangements.

Macie Wagstaff, Plant Science Teacher said, “That’s what it’s all about is getting them those hands-on experience and getting them ready for work. And then some of these girls can even open their own flower shop one day if that’s what they wanted to do.”

All of the money raised during the event from sales and services will go back into the CTE program to further finance the students learning and training of their craft of choice.

‘Shops on the Hill’ will be held at Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE building on December 14 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-22
Tuesday’s Weather: Strong to severe storms likely, especially in Deep East Texas

Latest News

"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday