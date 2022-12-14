Clearing skies and chilly air return to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to see that bright, yellow ball of fire appear in our east Texas skies today.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to a cold night with lows in the upper 30′s.

Thursday will be a great day to get outdoors as we will experience wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies galore. Temperatures will be very seasonal for us as highs top out in the lower 60′s.

Another cold front will sweep through our area late Thursday, but it will come through rather unnoticed due to no rain, much less, any cloud cover associated with it. What this front will do, though, is bring in even chillier air for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

We will see lows in the middle-to-upper 30′s from now through this weekend with highs generally in the 50′s.

A disturbance passing by to our south may generate some thicker clouds late Friday through early Saturday, but at this time, it appears the better moisture and lift will remain down along the Texas coast, which should spare us from any notable wet weather.

After a chilly, but dry weekend for us, we will see a likely chance of a cold rain set up for early next week as an upper-level disturbance tracks on top of the cooler air. This will lead to a cloudy, cold, damp, and raw Monday for us in the Piney Woods. Temperatures may not make it out of the 40′s as a result of the cloud cover and rain.

Beyond that we see some drier air and cooler weather take us through the middle of next week. Then, big changes look to come our way.

Long range models and outlooks suggest that a significant, cold air outbreak may head our way right before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This could be some bitterly cold air we are talking about as the Polar Vortex opens up for business. This is still over a week away, but all signs are point toward it being very cold this winter break as arctic air breaks loose and dives south.

