Early morning showers will give way to clearing skies, cooler conditions on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our severe weather threat is winding down as a Pacific cold front continues to move through the Piney Woods of deep east Texas tonight. There is a line of heavy downpours along the front, but they should remain below severe limits.

Once the rain and storms exit stage left, we will keep some clouds and a slight chance of rain lingering into Wednesday morning before skies clear out by Wednesday afternoon.

The big story once our severe weather window closes is the return to festively cold temperatures and the return to winter.

It will be cooler on Wednesday as drier air filters in on westerly winds and high sin the middle 60′s. We will then see morning lows drop into the 30′s from Thursday through early next week as a parade of cold fronts push through, unloading more cold air as we head through the end of the week.

In addition to the cold mornings, afternoons will not be all that mild, either. Look for highs to only be in the 50′s on Thursday and Friday before possibly not making it out of the 40′s over the weekend.

The colder air this weekend will also come with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain with a disturbance tracking down along the upper Texas coastline.

A good chance of rain will then return early next week with a stronger upper air disturbance. The cloud cover and rainy weather will keep highs in the 50′s, making for a chilly, damp start to the week.

Long range models and outlooks suggest that a significant, cold air outbreak may head our way right before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This could be some bitterly cold air we are talking about as the Polar Vortex opens up for business. This is still over a week away, but all signs are point toward it being very cold for the foreseeable future with the coldest air possibly arriving by Christmas weekend.

