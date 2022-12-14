Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion.

Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.

Montgomery was shot in the stomach by a man who says Montgomery attacked him while attempting to break into his home on June 24. According to the arrest affidavit, the homeowner fired shots into Montgomery’s stomach after Montgomery charged the man and put him in a headlock.

