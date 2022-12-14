Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of organizations after alleged illegal border crossing aide

boder crossing investigation
boder crossing investigation(Office of the Texas Governor)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas.

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas’ response at the border, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.

“There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso,” reads the letter. “We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso.

“In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it,” said Abbott.

The end of Title 42 in the coming weeks is expected to cause a dramatic increase in the number of illegal immigrants crossing America’s southern border. This past Sunday, more than 2,600 illegal immigrants crossed the border near El Paso and illegally entered Texas over a 24-hour timespan.

Read Governor Abbott’s letter to the Texas Attorney General.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-22
Tuesday’s Weather: Strong to severe storms likely, especially in Deep East Texas

Latest News

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE program hosts ‘Shops on the Hill’ event
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime