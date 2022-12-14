Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury starts deliberation in Texas officer’s murder trial

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder case against a former Texas police officer charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019.

The Tarrant County jury took up the case after six days of testimony and argument in Aaron Dean’s long-delayed trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson.

The white Fort Worth officer was responding to a call about an open front door when he shot the 28-year-old.

The case focused on competing claims of whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed. The 38-year-old testified that he saw Jefferson’s gun, while prosecutors contend he didn’t.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

