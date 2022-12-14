Killeen woman accused of beating child’s mother with a gun during child custody exchange

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Stephanie Perez, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, after she used a gun to beat up the mother of her boyfriend’s child during a child custody exchange, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontes confirmed to KWTX.

The assault happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, in a parking in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the domestic disturbance and met with the victim, suffering from an injury to the head, who told the officers she was at the location for a child exchange with her child’s father.

During the exchange, the father wanted to discuss something with the victim but she decided not to talk and walked back to her vehicle, police said.

At that moment, the man’s new girlfriend exited the man’s vehicle and followed the victim in an effort to talk to her.

“When the victim declined, the suspect (Perez) displayed a handgun and threatened the victim,” police said, “The suspect then struck the victim in the back of the head with the handgun more than once.”

Police said Perez and the child’s father fled in their vehicle. The officers were given a vehicle description and police officers elsewhere pulled the couple over.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a handgun was found in the glove compartment, police said.

Perez was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail. She is now being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond, online jail records show.

Police said the victim was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights for medical treatment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.