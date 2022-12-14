Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled.

To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He also explained by eliminating one role, it will increase the pay for the remaining two positions and remain competitive with other entities.

“First off, you got to attract someone to work at the jail, so that in its own has its features and you got to pay them at least what they would make at a hospital or they’re not going to come,” said Bridges.

County Judge Greg Sowell said the pay increase is already within the sheriff’s office budget.

