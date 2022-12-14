Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office((Source: KTRE))
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled.

To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He also explained by eliminating one role, it will increase the pay for the remaining two positions and remain competitive with other entities.

“First off, you got to attract someone to work at the jail, so that in its own has its features and you got to pay them at least what they would make at a hospital or they’re not going to come,” said Bridges.

County Judge Greg Sowell said the pay increase is already within the sheriff’s office budget.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Source: Angelina and Neches River Authority Facebook page
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Toland Montgomery
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019