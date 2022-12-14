The Pregnancy Health Center in Lufkin helps families in the area with ‘Diaper Day’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Pregnancy Health Center in Lufkin hosted a diaper day today at their facility.

The Pregnancy Health Center offers free services to expecting mothers and families with toddlers up to 36 months. This organization hosts diaper days quarterly.

Today’s Diaper Day gave parents diapers, wipes, and Christmas pajamas.

Families had to sign up for the event. The family meets to talk to the center about their situation and learn resources are offered.

“The diaper day is for anyone who may not be familiar with our services here. We just want to make sure they are aware of the Pregnancy Help Center, and the education programs we provide and resources we have available for them,” Executive Director Shanie Sanford.

The center holds these Diaper Days quarterly, so the next one will be held in March.

Participants must sign up for a time before the event starts.

