Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived.

“Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.

The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reported a tornado ripped through the home Susie Knelson and her family are building Tuesday morning.

“It was very quick,” said Knelson. “I did feel the RV actually shift. I felt it like lift and move, which did not feel good.”

“From what I’ve seen, it was a fairly smaller tornado,” said Quincy Blount, the Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator. “In width-wise, it’s only a few hundred yards wide.”

OEM said the tornado destroyed six buildings, including one trailer manufacturing plant.

“$200,000, I’m not sure, said Isack Friessen, a tornado victim. " Two, three hundred. I’m not sure. I have a lot of welding machines. It’s all gone.”

Blount said the tornado first touched down on FM 38, just north of Highway 82 in Petty, and traveled east to a small community north of Brookston.

OEM reported two minor injuries.

He said it ended less than half a mile from the EF-4 tornado in November.

“I’m really shocked,” said Blount. “I wasn’t expecting the tornado today at all. Of course, having one in December is pretty rare. I’d say having two of them back to back a little over a month of each other is extremely rare.”

For the second time, Knelson is grateful to make it through the tornado.

“I feel like it’s a mixture of feeling a little bit disappointed, of course, but at the same time looking at it from the view of God watching out for me,” said Knelson.

And she’s thankful for a community willing to lend a hand.

“It’s been very touching for sure,” said Knelson. “I don’t feel worthy of this.”

