Wednesday’s Weather: Showers, thunderstorms clear out this morning

Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms possible this morning. Sunny and dry this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Non-severe showers and thunderstorms will move through East Texas during the morning hours, areas of heavy rain and thunder/lightning will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Yesterday’s severe storms have moved out of the area and are now impacting those to the east, in Louisiana and Mississippi. Temperatures for us this morning are in the 50s, and we’ll warm into the low 60s for highs this afternoon. Once the morning showers clear out, skies should trend more sunny to mostly sunny this afternoon. Tonight, skies remain clear, and temperatures drop into the upper 30s overnight. Through the rest of the extended forecast, morning lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s, with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Cooler air is settling into East Texas this week, bringing a more December-like feel to the area. Rain will return to the forecast late in the weekend, likely Sunday afternoon, continuing into Monday, and ending on Tuesday. Hopefully you were able to stay dry and safe yesterday, thankfully things look calm through the rest of the week. Have a great Wednesday.

