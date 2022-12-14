Wichita Falls murder suspect faces new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls murder suspect has been hit with additional charges, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Sidney Donnell Garcia was jailed for murder on Nov. 3, 2022, in relation to a shooting that left 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen of Wichita Falls dead and another person injured.

Police said Garcia is now being charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting. The man who was injured reportedly had numerous gunshot wounds to his buttocks, leg and foot. WFPD officials said his femur bone was shattered, which required surgery to repair.

Garcia also faces different counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon stemming from a shooting that happened on Aug. 26, 2022.

Police said Garcia was involved in a fight with another person. Witnesses said gunshots were heard and police spoke to a person who was shot in the foot during the fight.

Garcia remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $1.45 million.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.