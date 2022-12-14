Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zion Hill Baptist Church to reopen in 2023 as renovations near completion

Zion Hill First Baptist Church
Zion Hill First Baptist Church(KTRE)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Zion Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches is one of the oldest African-American Baptist congregations in Texas and for 20 years the city has attempted to renovate the church piece by piece.

“One of our missions at this historic site for the city is to preserve the city of Nacogdoches,” Veronica Amoe, Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said.

The renovations are nearly complete with only a few finishing touches left before it opens to the public as a museum, for city events and for use as a venue for wedding’s and other events.

“We’re hoping early Spring,” Amoe said. “January or February to be fully open.”

While the building may look brand-new, all the materials are refurbished from the original wood from 1914.

“When restoring these historic homes you want to try and keep as much original material as possible,” Amoe said.

Amoe says with the building being so old, getting the church to meet current safety standards was crucial for the project.

“We have to put in fire plans, lighting and air conditioning and things like that to make it a usable building,” Amoe said.

There’s only a one thing left before the century old building is compliant for the 21st century.

“We’re waiting on a lift,” Amoe said. “The lift will be able to take people from the basement to the main floor.”

Amoe says they’re also hard at work getting the original pews refurbished and back in the building after they were heavily water damaged, like much of the building was.

“The pews, a lot of them need a lot of love,” Amoe said.

